ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Volume Tops $105,222.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $13,601.29 and approximately $105,222.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006806 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

