Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.
ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.
About Zeta Global (Get Rating)
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
