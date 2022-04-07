Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

