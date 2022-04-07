Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.63. Zeta Global shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 8,525 shares changing hands.

ZETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.