Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

ZETA opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

