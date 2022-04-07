Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 103,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,564,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zhihu by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,690 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 635,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zhihu by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 424,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

