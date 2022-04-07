ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,774,573.20 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 245,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $14,774,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40.

On Friday, March 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

