Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.