Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 4th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.