Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $218.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.20 million and the lowest is $217.05 million. Zumiez posted sales of $279.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. 247,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

