Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,732. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $744.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

