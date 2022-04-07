Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $754.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

