Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 261,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $24,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 145,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

