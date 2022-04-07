Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,133 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.38% of First Solar worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

