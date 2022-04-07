Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 58,345 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.