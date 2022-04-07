Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.70 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

