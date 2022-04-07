Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

