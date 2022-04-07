Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $32.96 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $8.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,155.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,090.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,278.57. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.74 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

