Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $37.69 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.95.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.69 and its 200-day moving average is $318.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.