Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 26,391 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,054 shares of company stock worth $34,737,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 106,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

