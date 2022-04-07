Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 53,608 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,608 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

MDLZ traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 210,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,730. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.