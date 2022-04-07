Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

