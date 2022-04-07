Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

ZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,098 shares of company stock worth $660,788 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. On average, analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

