Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,098 shares of company stock worth $660,788.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. Equities analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

