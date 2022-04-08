$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

CDAY traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.80. 1,958,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

