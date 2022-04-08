-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.
