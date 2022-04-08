$0.18 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. CEVA reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CEVA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,748.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

