$0.18 EPS Expected for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

