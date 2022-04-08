$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in US Foods by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in US Foods by 34.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

