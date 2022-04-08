$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.33. CommScope posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 103,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 808,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.