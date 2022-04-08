$0.30 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The stock has a market cap of $871.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.