$0.32 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.06. 16,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

