$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 8,670,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,365,338. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

