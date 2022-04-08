$0.48 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 597,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,325. The company has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. RE/MAX has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

