$0.61 EPS Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. AGNC Investment posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 483,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,966. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

The company also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

