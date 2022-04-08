-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.28. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.