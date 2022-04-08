$0.70 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,431. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

