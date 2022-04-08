$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.88. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 46,897,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,805,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

