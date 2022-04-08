$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.90. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

