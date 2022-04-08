$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.31. 464,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

