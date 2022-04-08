-$1.12 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to report ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($1.55). Kemper reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kemper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

