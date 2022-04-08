$1.40 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

HUBG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $61.66. 7,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,676. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

