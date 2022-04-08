$1.40 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
HUBG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $61.66. 7,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,676. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
