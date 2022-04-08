$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

