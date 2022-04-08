$1.57 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.57. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

