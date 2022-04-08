$1.76 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.35. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $10.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,481,308. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $312.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Pfizer by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,033,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,033,000 after purchasing an additional 817,416 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

