$100.80 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will report $100.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $72.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $446.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.10 million to $450.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $525.03 million, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $564.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 314.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 11.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Century Casinos by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

