1,000 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $61.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -372.09%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.
