10,159 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

