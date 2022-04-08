$102.11 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post $102.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.67 million and the highest is $102.56 million. EverQuote posted sales of $103.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $426.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,776.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and sold 14,102 shares valued at $223,167. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.