$117.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to announce $117.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.17 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $649.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,157. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.