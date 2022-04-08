11,776 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

