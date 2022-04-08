1,200,000 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of ENTFU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

